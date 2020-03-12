NASHVILLE – Coaches and men's players from Alabama and Tennessee were already at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday morning when they got the word.
Soon everyone else would know what they knew: The SEC basketball tournament had been cancelled.
That news was soon to be trumped, however, when the NCAA announced. coulee of hours later that both the men's and women's championship tournaments have been canceled along with all other winter and spring championships.
That decision, which will have a wide-ranging impact nationwide, also means there will be no road to Omaha for the ranked baseball teams from Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
"NCAA president Mark Emmert and the Board of Directors canceled the Division I men's and women's 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring championships," the NCAA statement began.
"This decision is based ob the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, out ability to ensure the events to not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during the academic year ..."
On reflection, the SEC's decision earlier in the day – along with that of many other colleges conferences to shut down their tournaments – was a foreshadowing of the news soon to come.
“We’re not playing basketball in Nashville the remainder of the week. Part of the hurt here is the city’s been through a lot in the last couple of weeks. We’re a part of this community through our events, our annual presence. We have a special relationship here,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said, referring to the Music City's recent tornadoes. “There is sorrow in our heart for having to adjust.”
Kentucky, the SEC’s regular season basketball champion, was awarded the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament – a bid that will now never be used.
In his remarks, Sankey said that all league campus events would be suspended until at least March 30.
Among the first events affected were pending weekend baseball series in Oxford and Starkville as Ole Miss was set to open SEC play against LSU, Mississippi State against Arkansas. Both series were to have begun on Friday.
Happenings in other sports guided SEC decision-making in the 24 hours before shutting down the men's event. Sankey seemed particularly focused on the NBA’s decision to suspend its season indefinitely.
“Are you going to be proactive or reactive? Now given what’s happening, we needed to be proactive at this point,” he said.
Sankey said “stark information” learned by the NCAA led the national body to initially ban fans from its tournament before deciding to call them off altogether.
“Our student-athletes in men’s basketball saw what happened in the NBA, and many of them look to that,” Sankey said. “It creates questions. This was the appropriate decision made at the best possible time.”
Moving forward some decisions will be made at the institutional level, Sankey said. He used spring football as an example.
The spring game for MSU was scheduled for April 11, Ole Miss for April 18.
Ole Miss was set to begin spring drills this week. The school Thursday afternoon sent word through its Twitter account that no timetable has been set for the beginning of spring football practice.
Sankey said he had contacted Emmert and suggested that the NCAA intervene with a temporary policy for recruiting that would put everyone on a level playing field.
“The NCAA needs to engage and quickly govern some of those elements,” Sankey said. “We have created an interim period where we will work with our campuses to determine how we return to our normal operations. It may not be March 30. It may be beyond.”