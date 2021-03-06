Class 3A Girls Championship: Belmont vs. Kossuth
THE GAME
Belmont (30-3) vs. Kossuth (20-5), 1 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Belmont d. Kemper County 61-29
Kossuth d. Crystal Springs 50-39
THE MATCHUP
This is a rematch of the 2019 title game, which Kossuth won 48-44. The division rivals have met three times this season, with Belmont winning two of them. The three games were decided by a total of 11 points.
FOR BELMONT TO WIN
The Lady Cardinals’ success starts with senior Macie Walker, who averages 20.2 points per game. She scored 31 against Kemper County and has averaged 17.3 in this season’s games versus Kossuth. Belmont has another big-time scorer in sophomore Mary-Grace Storment (14.5 ppg).
FOR KOSSUTH TO WIN
Kossuth’s defense has a knack for coming up big in big games. The Lady Aggies’ halftime adjustments paid off against a taller Crystal Springs team, and they’ll need to make Walker work for her points.
HISTORY
Belmont has won 11 state championships, including three under coach Chris Higginbottom. Kossuth’s lone title came in 2019.
COACH SPEAK
“The 2019 game is hopefully a lot of motivation. We knew how we felt then and that awful feeling after we lost the game. … We don’t want that feeling again.” – Higginbottom
Class 3A Boys Championship: Booneville vs. St. Andrew’s
THE GAME
Booneville (23-4) vs. St. Andrew’s (21-2), 3 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Booneville d. Kemper County 53-27
St. Andrew’s d. Senatobia 51-34
THE MATCHUP
These two teams are playing their best ball of the year right now. Booneville has won 15 in a row, while St. Andrew’s has won 18 straight.
FOR BOONEVILLE TO WIN
The Blue Devils have a plethora of guards that can hurt teams, from shifty point guard Kaleb Guy to the versatile Trey McKinney to sharpshooter Josh Dukes. If those three get going, that opens things up for Billy Johnson, the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder with a soft touch.
FOR ST. ANDREW’S TO WIN
This program has extensive experience in Jackson in recent years and will lean on it. Senior point guard Rashad Bolden led the Saints to a title his freshman year, and he’s averaging 26 points per game. Javion Johnson brings size and versatility.
HISTORY
Booneville owns four state titles, most recently in 2011. St. Andrew’s won it all in 2018 and 2020.
COACH SPEAK
“We’re playing as well as we have all year, especially defensively.” – Booneville’s Michael Smith
Class 6A Boys Championship: Starkville vs. Clinton
THE GAME
Starkville (21-2) vs. Clinton (20-1), 7 p.m.
SEMIFINALS
Starkville d. Oak Grove 64-51
Clinton d. Harrison Central 59-53
THE MATCHUP
These teams have been widely considered the top two 6A teams in the state all season. Clinton beat Starkville 68-60 on Jan. 18.
FOR STARKVILLE TO WIN
The Yellowjackets don’t have a bunch of size, but they haven’t needed it. Guards Coltie Young (16 ppg), Jarmarvious Phillips (15 ppg) and Eric Green (11 ppg) make up a potent backcourt. Young is a dangerous 3-point shooter and is simply hard to stop.
FOR CLINTON TO WIN
Kimani Hamilton is a 6-foot-9 junior guard who’s one of the top players in the state and a matchup nightmare. The Arrows have size elsewhere with the likes of 6-3 Jabarii Coleman and 6-4 Jeremiah Foster.
HISTORY
Starkville has won the last two 6A titles and has five total. Clinton has three titles, none since 1993.
COACH SPEAK
“They’ve got guys that have played together for a long time. It's going to be a big challenge for us.” – Starkville’s Greg Carter, on Clinton