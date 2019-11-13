MSU women’s basketball also made a splash with the addition of two top 100 prospects.
Five-star Madison Hayes and four-star DeYona Gaston both signed on with Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs on Wednesday.
“I am excited about adding Madison and DeYona,” Schaefer said. “You talk about two kids that are competitive. Both of these young ladies just jump at me and jump at you when you watch them play.”
Hayes is a 5-foot-10 guard from East Hamilton High School in Ooltewah, Tennessee and rated the nation’s No. 29 overall player while Gaston is a 6-foot-2 forward from Pearland, Texas and the No. 95 player in the country.
State has one additional scholarship available should Schaefer decide to use it.
“I am not taking just anybody,” Schaefer said. “We can hang on to it and use it in the next class if we need to.”