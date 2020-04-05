University of Texas pulled off a blockbuster move on a quiet Sunday afternoon, luring Mississippi State women’s basketball coach Vic Schaefer to take over the Longhorns.
Schaefer, who recently turned 59, is a Texas native who has spent the past eight seasons in Starkville while lifting the program into the nation’s elite.
The high point of his time with the Bulldogs was back-to-back national runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018.
MSU finished this abbreviated season 27-6 and ranked No. 9 in the final AP poll.
Texas dismissed head coach Karen Aston on Friday after eight seasons.
Longhorns AD Chris Del Conte moved quickly after that, announcing Schaefer’s hire on Twitter at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The attached photo had Schaefer and his family holding up the “Hook'em Horns” hand signal.
Schaefer is 301-172 in 15 seasons as a head coach overall, at Mississippi State (2012-20) and previously at Sam Houston State (1990-97). He was an assistant at Arkansas (1997-2003) and Texas A&M (2003-2012) before arriving in Starkville.