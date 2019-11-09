STARKVILLE • Patience isn’t exactly one of Vic Schaefer’s strong suits.
But the veteran head coach, starting his eighth season at Mississippi State, is trying his best to tolerate the turnovers made by his young point guards early in the year.
Sophomore Myah Taylor and freshman Aliyah Matharu combined for 11 of the Bulldogs’ 21 turnovers in Saturday’s 91-58 season-opening win against Southern Miss.
“Y’all, there will be somebody else that has to come in here because the coach won’t be alive if my point guards keep turning it over double digits every night,” Schaefer said at his postgame press conference. “Obviously we’ve had some good (point guards) in the last five or six years and I’ve got good ones now. They’ve just got to learn to take care of the ball. Having 11 turnovers between those two is just detrimental to my health and detrimental to our team.”
MSU clung to a 22-19 lead at the end of the first quarter and trailed the Lady Eagles briefly in the second but closed out the first half on a 24-6 run to take a 49-32 lead into the locker room. The Bulldogs went on to outscore USM 27-10 in the third quarter and cruised from there in front of a crowd of 7,591 at Humphrey Coliseum.
“After that first quarter, I thought we really settled in defensively and did a nice job,” Schaefer said.
State shot 54.4 percent and outrebounded the Lady Eagles 43-28 while forcing 28 turnovers.
Chloe Bibby led the Bulldogs with 16 points on 5 of 7 shooting including a pair of 3-pointers after returning from a torn ACL suffered on Jan. 17.
“I’m just super excited to be back,” Bibby said. “It’s a process and I’m slowly getting better every day.”
Plenty of help
Jordan Danberry was a perfect 5 for 5 from the field and finished with 14 points while Jessika Carter narrowly missed a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds. Matharu and fellow freshman JaMya Mingo-Young sparked Mississippi State off the bench with 10 and 14 points, respectively.
“I like that they have a confidence level,” Schaefer said of his freshmen. “I don’t think any moment is too big for them right now.”
Southern Miss (1-1) was paced by 18 points from Shonte Hailes. Starkville native Kelsey Jones, sister of MSU defensive end Kobe Jones, scored 12 points in 24 minutes off the bench.
The Bulldogs have a quick turnaround, hosting UT Martin on Monday at 7 p.m.