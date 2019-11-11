Bre’Amber Scott is moving on from Mississippi State.
The 5-foot-11 junior guard from Little Rock, Arkansas has not been with the team for several weeks after appearing in 58 games off the bench for the Bulldogs in the past two seasons.
Coach Vic Schaefer addressed Scott’s status on Oct. 31 as “We’re just dealing with some things internally and we’ll kind of leave it at that right now.”
Scott averaged 4.9 points for her career and totaled 7.1 points in 14.4 minutes per game as a reserve in 35 games last season. She also averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds to help USA Team claim a silver medal at the World University Games in Italy over the summer.
Logan Lowery