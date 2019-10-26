KEYS TO VICTORY
Strong offensive start
Mississippi State has managed a measly six points in the opening quarter of its last three games. The Bulldogs led 14-0 at halftime in their previous visit to Kyle Field in 2017 which eventually turned into a 35-14 victory.
Establish the run
MSU running back Kylin Hill started the season off with four straight 100-yard rushing games but has tailed off tremendously. Hill has tallied just 92 yards total on the ground in the last three contests and the Bulldogs have got to figure out a way to get him back going as the focal point of their offense.
Bring the energy
Although it did not result in a win, State played with much more passion last week against No. 2 LSU than it did the previous week when it was upset at Tennessee. The Bulldogs are 0-2 on the road this year and need to play with the same intensity they did last week to have a shot in a hostile environment today.
WHAT TO WATCH
When MSU has the ball
Quarterback Garrett Shrader has played at both Auburn and Tennessee but today will be the true freshman’s first road start for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State enters the outing with the second-worst passing offense in the SEC, averaging only 191.9 yards through the air.
Texas A&M’s defense is in the middle of the conference pack in most categories. The Aggies are allowing 336 yards and 21.9 points per game.
When A&M has the ball
Kellen Mond has completed 62.5 percent of his passes this season for 1,769 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Aggies are averaging 408.1 yards and 30.9 points a game.
The loss of starting cornerback Maurice Smitherman leaves the Bulldogs thin in the secondary and true freshman Martin Emerson Jr. is starting in his place. Mississippi State was able to limit Texas A&M to just 61 rushing yards last season.
CRUCIAL MATCHUP
MSU run game vs. Texas A&M run defense
The Bulldogs have been able to win three straight over the Aggies by dominating the line of scrimmage and running the football. MSU averaged 245.3 yards per game and scored seven touchdowns on the ground in those three victories.
A&M is giving up 174 yards per game in league play and surrendered 250 at Ole Miss last week.
Logan Lowery