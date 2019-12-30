KEYS TO VICTORY
Hand it to Hill
Today will be the final time for Kylin Hill to suit up for Mississippi State, with the junior running back declaring early for the NFL draft.
Hill didn’t have to play in the bowl game but desperately wants to break Anthony Dixon’s school single-season rushing record. He needs just 45 yards to get that done.
Create turnovers
Turnovers were crucial in the Bulldogs’ 31-27 victory over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl two years ago. MSU picked off former Heisman Trophy winner and future NFL star Lamar Jackson four times in that game and has 23 takeaways this season, the second-most in the SEC.
Stand behind Stevens
Tommy Stevens is back as the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback due to an injury to Garrett Shrader. Stevens, a graduate transfer from Penn State, went 4-4 as a starter this season and has one last chance to write the final chapter of his collegiate career.
WHAT TO WATCH
When MSU has the ball
The Bulldogs are averaging 402.9 yards and 27.6 points per game. Keytaon Thompson, who will serve as Stevens’ backup today, rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns against Louisville in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl but has only played in one game this season.
Louisville is allowing 309.8 rushing yards on average in five previous games against top 50 rushing offenses, including 517 in its previous game against Kentucky.
Opponents are averaging 446.2 yards and 33.8 points per game against the Cardinals this year.
When Louisville has the ball
Javian Hawkins led all freshmen running backs with 118.3 rushing yard per game during the regular season. The Cardinals will however be without 6-foot-8, 370-pound offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, who has declared early for the NFL draft.
Defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy, linebacker Erroll Thompson and safety Jaquarius Landrews have all been limited for State during bowl practices due to lower body injuries. Only two teams have rushed for over 200 yards against the Bulldogs this year, Auburn (217) and Texas A&M (207).
CRUCIAL MATCHUP
MSU secondary vs. Louisville passing game
The Bulldogs will be without cornerback Cameron Dantzler and safety Brian Cole today, both of whom chose to sit out of the bowl game.
An already thin Mississippi State secondary will start two true freshmen at cornerback and a first-time starter in Fred Peters at star safety.
The Cardinals’ offense features Tutu Atwell, who has 61 catches for 1,129 yards and 12 touchdowns despite being only 5-foot-9, 153 pounds.
