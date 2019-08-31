KEYS TO VICTORY
Controlled focus
Mississippi State is expected to have at least 10 players suspended for today’s game so depth could play a factor. However, that isn’t anything that the players who are in New Orleans can control so they need to focus on the task at hand.
Dome distraction
Very few players on the Bulldogs’ roster have played inside of a dome, especially one as large as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. While this is considered a neutral site game, it is only a two-hour drive from the Ragin’ Cajuns’ campus so there will be a hostile crowd on hand.
Tommy Touchdown
When you’re newly named starting quarterback has the nickname of “Tommy Touchdown” you might as well let it all hang out today. After four years of waiting, Tommy Stevens finally gets his first opportunity to start and can showcase why Joe Moorhead had faith enough to hand over the reins of his offense to him.
WHAT TO WATCH
When MSU has the ball
Until Stevens settles into the starting role, expect the Bulldogs to establish the running game with Kylin Hill and Nick Gibson. Moorhead is itching to show that the passing game has improved since last year’s dismal showing, so don’t be surprised if State airs it out some as well.
Louisiana surrendered 607 yards and 56 points in a loss to the Bulldogs last year. Mississippi State showcased a balanced attack with 331 yards rushing and 276 passing in that contest.
When Louisiana has the ball
The Ragin’ Cajuns can run it, as evidenced by tailbacks Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Raymond Calais combining for 2,920 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground. Louisiana will have a new starting quarterback this season in lefty Levi Lewis.
The Bulldogs are replacing three NFL first rounders on defense and lost their entire starting defensive line. Look for the linebackers and a playmaking secondary to carry the water until a new crop of D-linemen get their feet wet.
CRUCIAL MATCHUP
Louisiana running backs vs. MSU defensive tackles
The Ragin’ Cajuns only ran for 65 yards against the Bulldogs last year but averaged 218.7 per game on the ground.
MSU has experience at end but might be vulnerable up the middle. The five players listed on the depth chart at defensive tackle and nose guard have only combined for 14 total tackles in their careers.
Logan Lowery