KEYS TO VICTORY
Be creative
Joe Moorhead didn’t exactly reinvent offense last year against Auburn, but just by motioning players into the backfield kept the Tigers’ aggressive defense off balance. You can bet Auburn will be ready for that, so Moorhead will need another wrinkle or two to win today.
Get pressure
Auburn is starting a true freshman quarterback in Bo Nix and the Tigers have done a good job so far at protecting him, giving up only four sacks. The Bulldogs have to find ways to generate a pass rush and make the young signal caller uncomfortable in the pocket.
Tackle better
Mississippi State’s defense has struggled with missed tackles this season. The Bulldogs had better get those cleaned up against an Auburn team that leads the SEC in rushing.
WHAT TO WATCH
When MSU has the ball
Kylin Hill continues to top the SEC with 551 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground. But which quarterback will be handing off to Hill remains uncertain due to Tommy Stevens’ shoulder injury.
Auburn ranks second in the conference in rushing defense, only allowing teams to rush for 89.5 yards per game.
The Tigers have held three of their first four opponents to under 100 yards on the ground but have forced just three turnovers all year.
When Auburn has the ball
JaTarvious Whitlow is averaging 102 of the Tigers’ league- leading 259.5 rushing yards per game. Auburn’s ground attack has kept the pressure off Nix, who is only completing 53.8 percent of his passes.
The Bulldogs’ defense has been the best in the SEC at getting off the field on third down, giving up just 10 conversions in 41 attempts. State also leads the conference with 11 takeaways this fall.
CRUCIAL MATCHUP
MSU offensive line
vs. Auburn defensive line
The Tigers may have the league’s most talented defensive front headlined by Derrick Brown and Marlon Davidson. That duo already has 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks this season.
State’s offensive line needs a performance reminiscent of last year when it paved the way for 349 rushing yards against Auburn.
Logan Lowery