Keys To Victory
Impose your will
The Rebels’ front five should be able to create running lanes. They should be able. If not the Rebels still likely win the game, but it will be a precursor to larger issues down the road.
Look for Ole Miss to run the ball, control the clock and pace of the game.
Collapse the Pocket
Southeastern quarterbacks Chason Virgil and Cole Kelley made plays against Jacksonville State in the season opener when they were given time to process the field and make decisions.
Ole Miss has shown an ability to get in the backfield, and the Rebels need to force the SLU quarterbacks off their spot, and perhaps turnovers will spring from that.
Do Your Job
Nothing will keep Southeastern around in this game longer than an Ole Miss team that is unmotivated, unfocused and unprepared.
If the Rebels have truly had a good week of preparation and can come out today and handle business in an efficient and workmanlike manner, the game will be what you want for an FCS opponent … a chance for starters to get another live game in two new systems and a chance for newcomers to get on the field.
What To Watch
When Southeastern Louisiana has the ball
The Lions prefer to pass first with Chason Virgil who threw for 3,034 yards in 2018 but was just 11 for 24 against Jacksonville State.
Arkansas transfer Cole Kelley, who has played in two games against Ole Miss, was 5 for 9 for 74 yards and two touchdowns.
The Lions rushed for 146 yards against Jax State with seven different guys getting carries.
Devonte Williams, last year’s leading rusher, had 37 yards on 12 carries.
When Ole Miss has the ball
The Rebels will try to establish the run, and this could be a game in which running back depth shows up big, just as it did against Arkansas when Scottie Phillips and Jarod Conner helped the Rebels burn clock and pull away in the fourth quarter.
The Ole Miss offensive line is still trying to find its way, and the staff will look for opportunities to get more players in the game.
Offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez has talked about working to get certain players free in space. He may not show his hand much against the Lions if the Rebels are able to control the line of scrimmage in base sets.
Crucial Matchup
Ole Miss OL vs. Southeastern Louisiana DL
Defensive line starters in the Lions’ 4-3 average 265 pounds.
Jax State had 481 yards, most of it passing, because it’s what they do.
The Ole Miss line will present a different challenge, one that wants to run the ball, but Southeastern has had extra time to prepare.
The Lions were scheduled to play Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 7 but learned on Sept. 2 the game would be cancelled because of the anticipated effects of Hurricane Dorian in the Daytona Beach area.
Parrish Alford