Keys To Victory
Pressure Tua
This is far easier said than done, as Tua’s pocket presence helps him keep his eyes downfield to find his talented receivers.
While bringing pressure the Rebels have to maintain their lanes and be aware of Tua’s escapability.
Ole Miss got pressure against Cal quarterback Chase Garbers last week, but it was erratic, and when it wasn’t there Garbers picked a part the Rebels’ secondary. Tua will too if left alone.
Make plays when they’re there
“Execute” is an overused word by coaches, but it was a real problem for Ole Miss last week against Cal.
If the Rebels are going to have a chance in this game they have to play mistake-free football, and that means making plays when they have the chance.
They can’t miss interceptions when in position, can’t overthrow open receivers, can’t have a bad snap from the Alabama 2-yard line and can’t miss 29-yard field goals.
Embrace the Moment
There’s a good chance the Rebels will start freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee who has less than 6 minutes of college experience.
Whether it’s Plumlee or Matt Corral the quarterbacks need to enjoy the environment and not let the stage become too big for them. They need to set that tone for the rest of the offense, go out and compete.
What to Watch
When Alabama has the ball
Look for the Crimson Tide to attack with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his talented receivers early. They will try to spread out the Rebels then put the ball in the hands of 6-foot-2, 230-pound running back Najee Harris.
Harris will occasionally catch the ball, but it’s mostly about Tua and his receivers.
Watch Henry Ruggs in the slot. He’ll be hard to keep up with.
When Ole Miss has the ball
Ole Miss offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez got away from his run first tendencies and passed the ball 55 percent of the time against Cal. Through the first three weeks, Ole Miss had run the ball 65 percent of the time.
Alabama, while still giving up less than 100 yards a game on the ground, has offered some windows that it hasn’t in recent seasons. That may cause Rodriguez to shift back to his preferred methods.
Expect the quarterback run to be a bigger part of the plan. The cat’s out of the bag with Plumlee after he got the Rebels within a yard of possibly forcing overtime in a frantic finish against Cal.
Whether Corral is healthy or not, there’ll be a role for Plumlee.
Crucial Matchup
Ole Miss backs vs. Alabama front seven
It’s quite unusual to consider the Alabama front seven the place to attack, but it’s really a “pick your poison” thing.
New Mexico State and South Carolina exceeded 120 rushing yards against the Tide.
The run game is what defines the Ole Miss offense, and it needs to be at its best today.
Parrish Alford