Keys To Victory
Bother Bryant
Ole Miss needs a strong pass rush against Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant, who will play this week but might be less than full strength after a knee injury last week against Troy.
Pass defense has been a struggle for the Rebels, but the Vanderbilt game showed how much better a secondary can look when the front seven get in the backfield.
Ole Miss had three sacks and eight pressures in the game. Vanderbilt passed for 202 yards, 53 coming on the Commodores’ last run-out-the-clock drive.
Run, Run, Run
That’s easier said than done against Missouri, which gave up just 61 rushing yards last week against Troy and has held three opponents this season to fewer than 50 rushing yards.
Take it away, take it away
Ole Miss did not have a turnover against Vanderbilt but also did not force one and has forced just one turnover in the last two weeks.
Giving its offense the ball in plus territory against a very good Missouri defense could give the Rebels a big lift.
Missouri is third in the SEC and No. 21 overall in turnover margin at plus-.80. The Tigers have scored five defensive touchdowns.
What To Watch
When Missouri has the ball
Bryant, the Clemson transfer, is completing passes at an almost 65 percent clip. The touchdown-to-interception ratio is solid at 11-3, and he’s also a rushing threat, unlike Ball State transfer Riley Neal who the Rebels faced last week against Vanderbilt.
Bryant makes the offense go, and he has a couple of big-play targets in wide receiver Jonathan Nance and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam who are averaging 20 and 15 yards a catch. They’ve caught eight of Bryant’s 11 touchdown passes.
Larry Rountree is a solid yards-after-contact running back who has rushed for 431 yards and five touchdowns.
When Ole Miss has the ball
A run-heavy team anyway, the Rebels had their most run-dominant game of the season last week running 71 percent of the time on 62 plays against Vanderbilt.
Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and running backs Jerrion Ealy and Jarod “Snoop” Conner each had runs of 50-plus yards.
The Rebels rushed for 413 yards as a team, but 279 of those came on five plays. The Rebels averaged just 3.4 yards per carry on 39 other rush attempts.
They’ll need greater consistency today – and likely more from the passing game – against a Missouri defense that is giving up just 88.8 yards a game on the ground, third in the SEC and 12th in the country.
Crucial Matchup
Ole Miss front seven vs. Missouri QB Kelly Bryant
The Rebels need to pressure Bryant the way they did Vanderbilt’s Neal, and Bryant’s scrambling ability will make that more difficult.
However, Bryant’s availability for this game was very much in doubt last Saturday after a knee injury against Troy.
If the Rebels can make him run and hit him a few times they may throw him off his game.