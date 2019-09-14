KEYS TO VICTORY
Hand it to Hill
Kylin Hill leads all Power 5 rushers with 323 yards through two games and had a career-best 211 yards and three touchdowns against Kansas State last year. Mississippi State needs to make sure Hill has his hands on the ball early and often today.
Forget last year
The Bulldogs dominated in a 31-10 win at K-State last year, out-gaining the Wildcats 538-213. MSU doesn’t have the same defense it did in 2018 and Kansas State players are rejuvenated and confident under new head coach Chris Klieman.
Move the chains
The Wildcats are coming off a game in which they only allowed five first downs to Bowling Green, forced eight 3-and-outs and held the Falcons to 0 for 11 on third down. The Bulldogs need to string together some drives to tire out a defense that has played the fewest snaps (85) in the nation.
WHAT TO WATCH
When MSU has the ball
Mississippi State has been able to maintain balance so far this season, averaging 235.5 rushing yards and 206 passing yards per game. The top priority today is the health of quarterback Tommy Stevens, who left last Saturday’s game with an injury to his right throwing shoulder.
K-State’s defense pitched a shutout last weekend and limited Bowling Green to just 140 total yards. The Wildcats currently lead the Big 12 in both passing defense (102.5) and total defense (208), which also respectively rank fifth and eighth in the country.
When K-State has the ball
James Gilbert (Ball State), Jordon Brown (North Carolina) and Harry Trotter (Louisville) are all transfers that have revamped the Wildcats’ running game this season. Kansas State is averaging 347 yards per game on the ground, good enough for No. 3 nationally.
The Bulldogs’ defense leads the SEC with seven takeaways this season, four fumbles and three interceptions.
Linebacker Erroll Thompson enjoyed a solid game against the Wildcats last season with seven solo tackles, a sack and an interception.
CRUCIAL MATCHUP
Kansas State ground game vs. MSU run defense
The Wildcats have run the ball effectively throughout the first two games with 10 rushing touchdowns scored by a combination of six players. K-State already has six backs with 11 or more rushing attempts.
The Bulldogs haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown at home in 14 quarters and have held opponents to 136.5 yards per game on the ground this year.
