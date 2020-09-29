SALTILLO – Saltillo notched a milestone win Tuesday night. And just as important, it kept its slim playoff hopes alive.
The Lady Tigers gutted out a 3-1 win (23-25, 30-28, 25-17, 25-17) against Lafayette in a critical Division 1-5A match. It was the first win over Lafayette for Saltillo (11-5, 1-3), which is in its second year as a program.
“I thought this was the next stepping stone that gets us on the map and gets us confidence more than anything that hey, we can play in this league,” Saltillo coach Lee Buse said.
The victory required Saltillo to draw on all of its mental resolve after blowing a 19-11 lead in the first set. The Lady Tigers were up 19-12 in the second set when Lafayette (7-5, 1-3) staged another rally.
Saltillo fought off three set points with the help of two Lafayette service errors. Bri Huckaby closed it out with an ace.
Things went a little more smoothly after that. Saltillo never trailed in the third set, and it finished off the match by scoring the final eight points in the fourth set.
“We preached to our kids, we try not to get too high or too low,” Buse said. “I think you’ve got to stay level-headed at the high school level. And tonight we probably did that better than anything as far as keeping our composure and mentally staying sharp.”
Huckaby led the Lady Tigers with 17 kills and 19 digs, while Caroline Hamm had 10 kills, five digs and four blocks. Huckaby said “scrappy” is a good adjective to describe her team.
“We don’t know all the techniques and everything yet,” she said. “We’re just trying to stay in the game and don’t let the balls hit the ground.”
Lafayette was paced by Kailey Gooch, who recorded 16 kills and six blocks. Brennice Kennedy added 13 kills.
The Lady Commodores were periodically plagued by poor communication and often found themselves out of sync.
“We never figured it out,” coach Kelsie Poole said. “We’ve got a lot of work to do figuring out who we are as a team, what team’s going to show up.”