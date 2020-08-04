The SEC has modified its schedule for preseason football training camp.
The league announced last week that its members would play 10 games against only SEC opponents, as conferences scramble to reorganize amid the threat of COVID-19.
Original football schedules – prepared well before the pandemic struck – called for most games to begin on Sept. 5, with those teams eligible to begin training camp on Aug. 7.
Now, SEC teams will begin camp on Aug. 17 and will begin games on Sept. 26. The revised schedule was announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The new plan provides players with more days off than required by the NCAA and with fewer practices than permitted by NCAA rules, according to the SEC news release.
Schools are now permitted to work up to 14 hours a week in combined strength and conditioning, meetings and walk-through activities from Aug. 7-16.
From Aug. 17 until opening day, schools are allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time.
Schools will be required to conduct two practices in helmets only and two in helmets and shoulder pads before putting on full gear for the fifth practice.
Athletes will be required to have two off days per week leading up to the first game.
The SEC has not yet released its updated schedule of games. It's expected that the league office will announce sometime this week the two additional conference games for each team.