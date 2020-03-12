NASHVILLE -- The SEC basketball tournament has been cancelled.
The conference made the announcement on its Twitter account at approximately 10:48 AM Thursday.
The tweet read: “ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville.”
The statement made no mention of how the conference will handled the league’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA announced Wednesday afternoon that its tournament will be played with no fans in attendance.
The SEC followed suit later Wednesday announcing that the remainder of its basketball tournament would be played with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media allowed to attend.
That ban is in place for campus events at all SEC schools through March. 30.
Georgia defeated Ole Miss 81-63, and Arkansas defeated Vanderbilt 86-73 in Wednesday’s games, the only games to be played in the 2020 tournament.
Mississippi State was scheduled to make its first appearance Friday.