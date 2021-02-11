Ole Miss baseball has been picked to win the SEC’s Western Division, with Mississippi State right behind the Rebels.
SEC coaches released their preseason poll on Thursday, awarding seven first-place votes to Ole Miss and three to MSU.
The coaches named Florida as their preseason favorite for the overall championship. The Gators received 13 of 14 first-place votes to win the Eastern Division with Vanderbilt receiving the other.
Twelve coaches voted Florida as the overall winner with MSU and Vanderbilt receiving single votes.
MSU outfielder Tanner Allen was named to the preseason All-SEC first team.
Ole Miss third baseman Tim Elko and catcher Hayden Dunhurst were named to the second team along with Bulldogs first baseman Josh Hatcher and outfielder Rowdey Jordan.
Ole Miss, MSU and Arkansas begin the season Feb. 19 in Arlington, Texas in a weekend event against Big 12 foes Texas Tech, Texas and TCU.