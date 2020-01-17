STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland was fined $25,000 by the SEC office for comments he made about officiating during his Monday press conference following a 60-59 loss at LSU.
Howland’s comments came after a question concerning the body language of the Bulldogs’ leading scorer Reggie Perry during the first half.
“He had a play where he was holding the ball one-handed and the guy just absolutely wacks his arm and there’s a no-call and it goes the other way and they score up 19-10,” Howland said. “I called Mark Whitehead about it and he admitted that it was a terrible no-call. The official who had the call was required to protect the offensive player. It happened right in front of him.
Whitehead is the SEC coordinator of men’s basketball officials.
Howland continued: “I’d have bad body language, too. You’ve got to go back and look at it. There are multiple plays where the league office suggested where that was not the right call, including with 1:13 left when Abdul (Ado) goes up to shoot and they block it from behind. It’s not a jump ball. Bad call. You live with them and it’s just what we’ve got to deal with.”
In addition to the fine, Howland also received a public reprimand from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
“The Southeastern Conference membership has unanimously approved a bylaw prohibiting public comments about confidential discussions with the Conference office related to officiating and we have an obligation to enforce approved Conference regulations,” Sankey said. “The Conference assigns a high priority for administrators, coaches and student-athletes to support its officiating program, and the confidentiality of communication between the SEC’s Coordinator of Men’s Basketball Officiating and coaches as well as other school personnel is critical to maintaining a productive and cooperative environment for the conference’s officiating program to succeed and improve.”
The SEC also warned that future violations of the conference’s code of ethics from Howland could result in additional penalties, including a game suspension.