Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee has been named co-Freshman of the Week by the SEC.
Plumlee accounted for 301 yards of total offense in the Rebels’ 41-3 win over New Mexico State on Saturday.
He rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries with runs of 38 and 75 yards along the way.
He was 11-for-17 passing for 124 yards.
A native of Hattiesburg, Plumlee is the first Power Five conference quarterback to rush for at least 100 yards in each of his first three starts since Nebraska’s Taylor Martinez and Michigan’s Denard Robinson both accomplished the feat in 2010.