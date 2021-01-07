OXFORD – Twenty-four was way too much, but eight was enough.
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team ended a 24-game SEC losing streak with their first conference victory in almost two years with a 62-58 win over Auburn at The Pavilion Thursday night.
The Rebels nearly lost a double-digit second-half lead for the second time this week.
This time Ole Miss successfully closed the game as 6-foot-5 Maryland transfer Shakira Austin turned in 25 points and 10 rebounds, and senior guard Valerie Nesbit hit two free throws with 14 seconds left.
Ole Miss led by 12 with 5 minutes, 49 seconds left in the third quarter and by 10 with 3:13 left in the game. Auburn, though, raced back to cut the lead to 60-58 with 39 seconds left.
“We have been working toward building something where we can find ways to get wins,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said. “This wasn’t the prettiest game, but I’ll tell you this … this is going to help us tremendously.”
Ole Miss lost 77-69 to LSU in overtime Monday after leading by 13 points after halftime.
It was against LSU that the Rebels returned to action after a pause for COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing within the program.
Ole Miss played the LSU game with only eight available players, and the same was true Thursday against Auburn. The Rebels were again without freshman Madison Scott, a double-figure scorer and the team’s leading rebounder.
Auburn had its own unique problem with the absence of one of the SEC’s most dominant players, 6-3 forward Unique Thompson, who is averaging 18.8 points and 15.3 rebounds.
In the end all that mattered for McPhee-McCuin was securing the Rebels’ first SEC win in almost two years. Twenty-two of those losses were in regular season play, two in the conference tournaments.
The Rebels’ last SEC win had been on Valentines night in 2019 against Vanderbilt, 65-60.
Though the final seconds were nerve-wracking Ole Miss never trailed.
The Rebels had 19 turnovers that led to 17 Auburn points. Ole Miss shot 42 percent from 3-point range with freshman Snudda Collins going 3 for 7 behind the arc.
Disappointed that they didn’t play their best, Ole Miss players weren’t quite sure how to react in the locker room.
“They almost had the nerve to put their heads down,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I had to give them a history lesson like, ‘Are you freakin’ kidding me?’”
The win, even if not pretty, showed growth, McPhee-McCuin said.
Austin, not around as the losses mounted, agreed with her coach.
“These games mean a lot. Even the non-conference games, we took them very seriously. We have to get the feeling of actually winning,” she said. “A lot of them don’t know what it feels like to win and to play to win. It’s changing everybody’s mindset.”