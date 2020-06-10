SEC Media Days is the latest to go virtual.
The league announced Wednesday morning that its annual gathering of football coaches and players for preseason interviews, an event that draws thousands of media, will not be held July 13-16 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta as previous scheduled.
Extensive SEC Network coverage is planned for the online event. Dates and times have not been announced.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey says canceling this year’s event ensures safety and that the league plans to return to the traditional format in 2021.
“Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19 and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season,” Sankey said.