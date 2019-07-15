Gators’ Franks evolves
Florida won 10 games last season with what coach Dan Mullen described as erratic play.
One of the Mullen’s goals for the Gators in 2019 is that they’ll reach their highest level more often.
Quarterback Feleipe Franks evolved into a more consistent player as last season unfolded.
“When he bought into using all of his skill set to play and not trying to limit himself or not trying to worry really about what everybody else thought, he was going to be a better player,” Mullen said. “He blocked out all the outside noise, and that helped build his confidence.”
Franks’ improvement was particularly noticeable when he began to take advantage of the middle of the field in the run game.
A 6-foot-6, 240-pound junior, Franks passed for 2,457 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.
“I want to try to continue to become more comfortable in the offense and do what he asks me to do,” said Franks, who was a 31st-round pick of the Boston Red Sox in June’s baseball draft. “I want to be the best team player I can be.”
Missouri’s big catch
Missouri was the winner of the Kelly Bryant Sweepstakes when it was announced the former Clemson starting quarterback would transfer.
Bryant led Clemson to a playoff berth in 2017 but was replaced as the starter by freshman Trevor Lawrence who would lead the Tigers to the national championship in 2018.
He chose Missouri in spite of NCAA sanctions – including a bowl ban for 2019 – that were announced in February.
A graduate student, Bryant is immediately eligible.
Missouri coach Barry Odom said Bryant was a “very natural fit” with his program.
“You can tell the story over and over and over on the phone and through graphics and pictures, but when you get a kid on campus you see the structure,” Odom said. “We have the culture. The ownership of our team with our players … everybody that touches them they know they’ll have success.”
Missouri is 15-11 overall, 8-8 in the SEC, over the last two seasons. The Tigers were 4-8 in 2016, Odom’s first season.