8:46 a.m.
HOOVER, Ala. -- Welcome to football season.
Yes, it's true that when SEC Media Days wraps up on Thursday there will still be more than a month before games are played, but we at the Daily Journal still consider this the start.
There are a few more days of a summer, but when we leave here Thursday there will be less than two weeks before Ole Miss and Mississippi State players check in and get ready for the start of their respective camps.
The first weekend of games is Aug. 31.
Ole Miss and MSU both open on the road against non-Power Five opponents, the Rebels at Memphis -- which will feel like a Power Five opponent -- and the Bulldogs against Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans. (When referencing this game it's important to remember the hyphen.)
As for Media Days ...
Commissioner Greg Sankey will kick things off with his state of the SEC address 11:30 after which someone else will address the 150th anniversary of college football which sounds like an opportunity then to address personal needs.
Somewhere in the midst of his review of SEC accomplishments for the past year it's anticipated that Sankey will tell us that next season this event will be in Dallas.
The two coaches on the afternoon docket today are Florida coach Dan Mullen, you may remember him, and LSU coach Ed Orgeron. You may remember him as well.
Missouri coach Barry Odom is in the late-morning leadoff spot.
We'll post notes, facts and unparalleled observations here. Check back frequently.
10:23 a.m.
One thing I will ask Greg Sankey will be where he stands in his quest to help Ole Miss and MSU forge a kinder, gentler Egg Bowl.
Shortly after most Americans gave thanks with turkey and the trimmings last November the Rebels and Bulldogs lit up ESPN’s college football audience with a lengthy fight during what became a 35-3 MSU victory.
Sankey on the Monday following the game issued a statement criticizing the fight as “unacceptable” and declared he would require athletics directors from both schools to visit his office in Birmingham to “develop a plan” for cleaning up things.
Well, circumstances, as they often do, have changed.
Ole Miss has a new AD in Keith Carter, an interim.
I spoke with Carter a few minutes ago. He says Sankey has had a meeting with former Ole Miss AD Ross Bjork, now at Texas A&M, and MSU AD John Cohen. That meeting was likely at a neutral site. It’s unclear what type of progress was made then. Carter described the meeting as one with “broad conversations.”
In short, this sounds like an evolving issue.
I expect to visit with Cohen later in the day.
10:54 a.m.
John Cohen's call came a lot sooner than expected. That's always a plus.
He confirmed that a meeting has taken place and says the results were positive.
“We had a frank, open, honest discussion led by the commissioner. I thought he did a really good job. There are some concerns on both sides. I think we addressed those concerns, and we have a pretty good plan moving forward.”
11:39 a.m.
Greg Sankey has announced the sites for the next two rounds of Media Days, and there's heartbreak in Texas. It's back to Atlanta in 2020 and then to Nashville in 2021.
He opened by telling is it was in Las Vegas. Joker.
There is a new SEC bowl tie-in with the Las Vegas Bowl. That had been previously announced. ...
The SEC has been closely looking at how its supports its football officials, Sankey said. This was not triggered by a single act or game. "I'm interested continuously in how we improve."
Sankey said the SEC's policy and procedures when reviewed were found favorable when compared with other conferences, bodies.
The SEC replay process operates 10 seconds faster than the national average and produces more correct outcomes than the old in-stadium process, Sankey said.
The conference is adding an on-field video monitor to allow in-game officials to review the play with the Birmingham replay crew. Seems like that would have been in place already.
The SEC is also adding in its number of what Sankey calls "outside evaluators" for officiating.
The SEC is updating its policy that defines conflict of interest for its officials.
Sankey says the league will utilize social media more often to "engage and explore" the topic of officiating.
"Our elusive goal of perfection will remain elusive, but we're not going to become complacent," Sankey said.
The SEC will continue to push for a fourth paid coach for baseball and softball.
And now, drum roll please, ...
I was noticed by moderator Kevin Trainor, of Arkansas, and was able to launch the Ole Miss-MSU question early in the Q-and-A process, which is good, because it wasn't a long process.
Nobody's going to talk about the specifics of a closed meeting. The initial talks between Cohen and BJork resulted in what Sankey described as "healthy conversation."
Sankey said the AD's, "both shared their perspectives, their concerns and ideas for how we can move through football games without that type of negative activity."
The take-away here is that the conversation is on-going, Keith Carter will be looped in, and when the Egg Bowl comes around this season the teams will be on their best behavior. They will have been coached-up on this topic much more than in recent seasons, and that will -- probably -- be reflected during the game.
The fighting issue will be discussed before the game, because Sankey's statement last November placed it firmly in the spotlight. It will be remembered by TV folks, and it will become a much bigger story if there's some sort of in-game hiccup in Starkville this season.
12:07 p.m.
First coach at the podium is Barry Odom of Missouri. I don't wish harm for anyone, but it will be oddly refreshing to see someone else's beat deal with NCAA probation questions.
Mizzou in February was hit with a five-percent loss of scholarships, a bowl ban and other sanctions. This is the result of a multi-sport scandal in which tutors were found to be helping athletes too much.
The appeal is on-going.
In introducting Odom, Sankey told us that Odom often vacations at Dauphin Island. That wouldn't be my first choice of beach, but maybe I should check it out.
Odom says the culture within the Missouri program will provide an edge this season.
Mizzou was the winner of the Kelly Bryant sweepstakes when Clemson's backup quarterback announced he would transfer. Bryant is an athletic 6-3, 225-pound senior.
Odom pointed out that no Missouri players, even with off-field issues, chose to transfer.
"I think there are a numbmer of reasons. The leadership of our team inside the locker room by our players. They drew a line in the sand and said this is what we're going to do in 2019 as a team, and they stood by it. This is a close, close group."
2:34 p.m.
Dan Mullen says the Gators took great strides in his first year as head coach at Florida. "We have players coming back that have won games and have high expectations and understand what the Gator Standard is all about."
Mullen says Florida in about 10 months will break ground on a new "everyday operations building" for football.
Mullen says he wants to see the Gators improve their consistency this season. He thinks they played at a high level last season but not often enough.
As last year evolved Gators quarterback Felipe Franks began to trust his ability more. He ran more, blocked out the "noise" outside the program and increased his focus.
"When he blocked all those things out and really looked at his skill set he was able to increase his confidence and make plays on the field," Mullen said.
The Gators open the season against Miami in Orlando on Aug. 24, a Week Zero game.
"We get to kick the season off on top of it being a big rivalry game. It's not one that's played all the time, but there's a lot of tradition in the game. It's going to be a huge catpult for one of the teams."
3:57 p.m.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron says junior safety Grant Delpit is the best returning defensive player in the country.
Ed likes his incoming freshmen and says many will compete for key roles, some as starters.
He says returning quarterback Joe Burrow will lead what he calls a prolific offense. Burrow will run more, because backup quarterback Myles Brennan is healthy and will play extensively.
"Joe Burrow, if we let him, would run into a brick wall. He has a linebacker mentality. He adds a dimension to our offense."
It's the wide receivers, though, that are the strength of this offense, Ed says.
Defensively, Delpit leads the best defensive backs Ed has ever coached.
As we roll along here it seems Ed is setting himself up for high expectations. There were in fact have been high expectations for this team this summer, but at the end of the day it's about beating Alabama for this program, and if LSU doesn't win Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa the season will seem empty for Tigers' fans.
The way last year's Texas A&M game ended has added to that rivalry.
"We thought we should have won that game three or four times, but that's done, and we're going to work very hard to fix that," Orgeron said.