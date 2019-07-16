12:07 p.m.
What would you say?
Here's a short video of what Matt Luke had to say at the main stage earlier:
10:40 a.m.
Matt Luke gives a "hotty toddy" and he's out. Now, Alex Givens, Matt Corral and Momo Sanogo are about to enter to meet with media in the main room.
10:32 a.m.
Our guy Parrish Alford was able to get a question in to Matt Luke, which means a TV cameo. If you saw Parrish on the SEC Network, tweet at us!
10:23 a.m.
Matt Luke is on the main stage and will be for about a half hour. Here was commissioner Greg Sankey introducing the 3rd head coach of the Rebels:
Here's @GregSankey introducing @CoachMattLuke | #SECMD19 pic.twitter.com/n0WwAuNbRa— John Luke McCord (@JLgrindin) July 16, 2019
9:53 a.m.
Here are some notes from Parrish, following Matt Luke's visit with local media this morning, but prior to his visit to the main stage: https://buff.ly/2laGTrj
9:05 a.m.
You can also follow along with the journey Matt Luke and Ole Miss' player reps are taking through the media jungle today via Ole Miss Football's official Twitter feed - @OleMissFB
#SECMD19 begins with radio row. Texas native @_momosanogo joins Sportstalk 790 AM out of Houston pic.twitter.com/qHOEQZJnGY— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 16, 2019
9:01 a.m.
Greg Sankey just introduced Kirby Smart, and playfully touted some of his highlights dating back to high school while taking a slight shot.
The day is underway.
Follow @DJDoubleCover on Twitter, as well as words from Parrish here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2043687672367459/?source_id=311469309555419
8:46 a.m.
Kirby Smart is going to take the podium in the main room in just a bit. And we're not far off from hearing from Matt Luke.
Big day ahead at #SECMD19.— Daily Journal Double Coverage (@DJDoubleCover) July 16, 2019
We'll hear from Kirby Smart, Matt Luke, Jeremy Pruitt, and Jimbo Fisher today.
First up, is Coordinator of Football Officials Steve Shaw. pic.twitter.com/gQ1iDT5alF
If you're looking for a place to catch up on all of the Daily Journal's SEC Media Days coverage, here's the page you're looking for: https://www.djournal.com/sports/sec_media_days/
And if you missed anything from Dan Mullen or Greg Sankey on day one of SEC Media Days, here was the running thread from Parrish: https://buff.ly/2NYghaX
7:11 a.m.
Day 2 is under way, and it's Ole Miss Day which means I won't be driving the bus here on the live thread all day. Later this morning John Luke McCord will take the wheel.
Ole Miss coach Matt Luke will be in the main media room (bring your winter clothing) at 10:20 this morning.
It's refreshing to cover this event with the NCAA investigation questions being fewer. Here are five questions that Luke may receive.
Luke is the second coach on the docket. He'll follow Georgia's Kirby Smart. Tennessee's Jeremy Pruitt and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher will visit in the afternoon.
Luke's full Media Days experience begins at 9 a.m., and his last session ends at 12:15. He probably won't hang around Birmingham long. Luke and other coaches are in Jackson tonight for the final Rebel Road Trip appearance. The group was in Memphis last night.
In a different twist this year the SEC is bringing in some high-profile former players and coaches -- way former -- to visit with media: Former Florida QB and long-time coach Steve Spurrier, former Georgia running back Herschel Walker and former Ole Miss quarterback Archie Manning. It's 4:15 in the main room for those guys.
You probably didn't have to twist Spurrier's arm to get here, and he'll be the most entertaining. It will be interesting to hear what Archie has to say.