Morning y'all.
It was a good showing for Matt Luke here yesterday. I thought he handled all the questions well. Few were hard, one of the benefits of getting the NCAA mess in the rear view mirror.
It looked, though, that Luke was confident, comfortable and showed the growth you would expect for a coach entering his third season.
It's Mississippi State Day today.
At least it will be for most of our readers.
If you're here watching things it's really Nick Saban today, and the traveling circus was here early. I rolled into the lobby about 7:10, and there were quite a few already there as the photo shows. They no doubt began arriving before 7.
The main ballroom is up the escalators and on the second floor. We hear periodic cheers as Alabama celebrites pass through. Haven't heard the loudest one that comes when Nick arrives.
So it's been a long time since the first week of January, and this morning it appears all is forgiven -- or forgotten -- about that not-so-close championship game loss to Clemson.
MSU's Joe Moorhead will begin his SEC rounds at 1:30 in the main ballroom.
The MSU players with him are TE Farrod Green, LB Erroll Thompson and OL Darryl Williams.
Other schools on the docket today are Arkansas and South Carolina.
Coordinator of officials Steve Shaw is going through a normal week for his staff and how officials are evaluated and held accountable. There will be an interactive component to this lecture in a few minutes. We've all be given small remote controls to click and be part of the experience. This could be equal parts entertaining and informative.
Reactions are slow with a lot of these guys this time of the day. Set the bar of expectations low.
So most media seemed to call targeting less than what seemed the average in the games I covered.
Nick says it's great to see us.
Lots of internal review of the program at Alabama after a championship game loss to Clemson. That game was 44-16. I just looked it up. I'd forgotten it was that bad.
Probably Alabama fans have forgotten too.
The off-season has been about re-establishing the "standard" at Alabama, Nick says. Hugh Freeze used to say Alabama was the gold standard of college football.
Nick Saban had off-season hip replacement surgery. He made a quick recovery, got back on the golf course soon, according to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey.
He doesn't appear wobbly this morning. Can't say that for some media.
Alabama has a new offensive coordinator this season, Steve Sarkisian. He's another former PAC-12 head coach (Washington) who is now an SEC coordinator. Looks like Matt Luke started a trend.
There it is! Nick's annual thank you to the media.
And it's followed with the first question by Touchdown Alabama!
Touchdown Alabama bypasses the Clemson topic, but notso for the next questioner. Alabama intends to use the loss to Clemson as a learning experience.
Nick says Alabama didn't play with its trademark discipline at the end of the season. I would agree with that from the plays that I saw and would expect that to look very different at the beginning of this season.
Nick says the spirit of the transfer portal, when it began, was a good thing, but now too many waivers are granted, and it's given the appearance of free agency in college football. I'm on board with this.
Offensively David Cutcliffe has one of the best minds in this era of the game, Nick says. Lots of respect for cut. Duke visits Alabama on Aug. 31. "I don't know of anybody in the country who's done a better job with a program than he's done at Duke," Saban said.
He emphasized not only the wins and losses for Cut at Duke but also "doing things the right way."
Ron Higgins references staff turnover at Alabama and asks Nick if he's difficult to work for. He gets kind of a dodge answer. "I don't know," Nick says, then points out that when assistant coaches get a job somewhere they tend to do things the way they saw it done at Alabama. "Sometimes you have to make people do things they don't want to do. Do you want to do it right, or do you want to make everybody happy?"
This thread of tweets highlights perhaps the "Fan of the Day" here on day three of SEC Media Days.
Arkansas coach Chad Morris is sounding a lot like Matt Luke. Offensive line is a position in transition for the Razorbacks. Morris signed six OLs and says they will need to contribute. The Hogs also signed a good number of wide receivers. Arkansas visits Ole Miss in Week 2.
Morris says he's been in this position of rebuilding before and compares Year 1 at Arkansas to his first year at Clemson and "the challenges you have to go through in changing a culture."
There were successes inside the building, but only coaches and players could see those successes in changing the culture, Morris said. He expects those successes to show up on game days this season.
The Hogs were 2-10 last season. Morris says the way his staff recruited after a 2-win season says a lot for the foundation that's being laid right now.
Whoever lines up behind center for Arkansas in Oxford -- like the Rebels' Matt Corral -- will be starting his second game. The difference is while Corral is clearly the Ole Miss starter there's a wide open QB competition in Fayetteville right now. Two of the leading candidates are state of Texas transfers, Nick Starkel from Texas A&M and Ben Hicks, a graduate transfer who played for Morris at SMU.
"Nick and played in this league, he's won in this league. He understands what it's all about. We've got a great battle going," Morris said.
Morris is talking about the merits of a grass field vs. a turf field. If Little Rock had grass DK Metcalf would likely have survived that wet October game with his health intact.
Morris remembers last year's Ole Miss-Arkansas game at War Memorial Stadium, a 37-33 Rebels victory, as a "driving rainstorm and a great environment." It snapped a four-game Arkansas win streak in the series.