Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State will be in action on Thursday at the SEC men’s basketball tournament in Nashville.
MSU will take on Kentucky in an 11 a.m. game, while Ole Miss plays South Carolina in the nightcap of the four-game schedule, sometime after 8 p.m. Both games will be seen on the SEC Network.
Action begins on Wednesday with one game, as Texas A&M faces Vanderbilt at 6 p.m.
Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8 SEC) travels to Nashville having won seven of its last nine games, including an 81-74 win at South Carolina on Feb. 13.
MSU (14-13, 8-10) is 2-3 in its last five games. The Bulldogs lost 78-73 to Kentucky in double overtime on Jan. 2.
The four top seeds have byes into Friday’s quarterfinals – league champion Alabama, runner-up Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee. The MSU-Kentucky winner advances to play Bama, while third-seeded LSU faces the Ole Miss-South Carolina winner.
The 2020 SEC tourney was one of many events to end abruptly last March due to the pandemic. Two first-round games were played, including Georgia’s win over Ole Miss.
The next day, the league called off any further games.
Defending SEC tourney champ Auburn – their victory over Tennessee was in 2019 – has opted out of all postseason games as a self-imposed punishment related to a long-running NCAA investigation.
MSU’s Bulldogs last won the league tournament in 2009, while the Rebels’ last tourney title was in 2013 – which was also contested in Nashville.
After a scheduled stop in Tampa for 2022, the SEC tourney will return to Bridgestone in 2023 for a run of at least eight-straight seasons in Music City.