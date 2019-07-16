HOOVER, Ala. • Kirby Smart grew accustomed to winning during his nine seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama.
Smart has continued his winning ways as the head coach at Georgia, guiding the Bulldogs to back-to-back SEC Championship games. And he’s never finished below second in the Eastern Division during his three seasons in Athens.
Last year, Smart came dangerously close to becoming the first former Nick Saban assistant coach to take down his former boss. But Alabama was able to rally with 21 unanswered points in the final 18:02 and scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 remaining to seal a 35-28 victory.
That loss kept Georgia from returning to the College Football Playoff for the second-straight year. Smart is attempting to use that game to motivate his team to “do more” during the offseason.
“One of the themes our players have adopted this year has been to do more,” Smart said. “It’s a great theme because it’s simple. We like it because we understand how close we’ve been to taking the next step. And although 24-5 the last two seasons is good, it’s not good enough.
“It’s not where we expect to be at the University of Georgia. Our mission is to bridge that gap by the actions we take. Hence the words ‘do more’. Those words require action.”
RETURN TO HOOVER
Tuesday marked the second time Jeremy Pruitt has taken the stage at SEC Media Days, but it was the first time the Tennessee head coach has done so in Hoover, the longtime home of the event.
Pruitt is certainly no stranger to the area, having been a defensive assistant coach at Hoover High School in 2004-06 before joining the college ranks at his alma mater, Alabama.
Pruitt’s previous time in Hoover was so beneficial to his development as a coach that he brought five former Buccaneers to Knoxville with him – Kevin Sherrer (inside linebackers, special teams coordinator), Todd Watson (director of football operations), Brandon Sheppard (associate director of football operations), Danny Stiff (assistant director of player personnel) and Myra Miles (executive assistant to the head coach).
Pruitt will face off against another coach with ties to Hoover this season when he and the Volunteers host UAB on Nov. 2, a Blazer team coached by Bill Clark.
“A lot of the people don’t know this but Bill was the first defensive coordinator at Hoover High School,” Pruitt said. “But he never coached a game because a job came open at Prattville in the summertime.”
Pruitt ended up coaching against Clark in the Class 6A state championship game in 2004 and 2006.
RULE CHANGES
SEC coordinator of football officials Steve Shaw announced several rule changes that will take affect this fall.
Targeting calls will continue to be replayed but instead of the call standing after video review, it must either be confirmed or overturned. Any player that receives three confirmed targeting penalties in the same season will not only be disqualified from the current game but will also be suspended for the full next game as well.
Two-man wedges on kickoff returns are no longer allowed and will be penalized and any blindside block will now be considered a personal foul.
There are also two alterations to college football’s overtime policy as well. Teams must go for a two-point conversion following a touchdown beginning in the third overtime period. If a game reaches a fifth overtime, the teams will no longer play a series but will each have a two-point conversion attempt from the 3-yard line.