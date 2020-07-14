The Southeastern Conference will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31, it announced on Tuesday.
That includes all exhibition and non-conference games.
This comes one day after the SEC hosted a meeting between each member school’s athletics directors to determine the best way to move forward with sports, especially football schedules, regarding COVID-19.
“The decision to postpone will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline,” the SEC said in a release.
Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in the three postponed sports will be determined by each school.
SEC institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition.
The SEC will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and it s potential impact on fall schedules in all sports and understands the primary responsibility of the SEC is to ensure health and well-being of its students.