Mathematically, Ole Miss still has a chance for a break-even regular season.
Getting there with two games remaining will require the Rebels to knock off LSU – No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and No. 2 in last week’s College Football Playoff rankings – a week after the Tigers’ biggest win in perhaps the last 10 years.
As college football embarks on Week 11, Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4 SEC) and Mississippi State (4-5, 2-4) must face participants from Saturday’s Game of the Century 2.0.
The Rebels are at home this Saturday gainst LSU – led by former Ole Miss head coach Ed Oregon – with a 6 p.m. kickoff to air on ESPN.
MSU, coming off an open date, has an 11 a.m. kick at home against Alabama, also on ESPN.
Ole Miss snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 win over winless New Mexico State.
‘Great night’
That game went head-to-head against LSU-Alabama in national TV time slots. As the Rebels were running out the clock at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, live shots of the Tigers and Crimson Tide were shown on the video board during Ole Miss-New Mexico State timeouts.
“We may have the No. 1 team in the country rolling in here next week. It should be a great atmosphere and a great night for football at Vaught-Hemingway,” Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said.
Luke and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre were encouraged as the Rebels held New Mexico State to 127 passing yards, a season low for an Ole Miss opponent.
MSU last played Nov. 2 at Arkansas where the Bulldogs throttled the Razorbacks 54-24.
Arkansas lost 45-19 at home against Sun Belt Conference foe Western Kentucky on Saturday. Razorbacks coach Chad Morris was fired Sunday morning with a 4-18 record in less than two complete seasons. (Story, 11A)
MSU last defeated Alabama in 2007, a 17-12 decision at Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville – when a former Crimson Tide player, Sylvester Croom, was the Bulldogs’ coach.