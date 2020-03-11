Southeastern Conference tournament games through the end of the week will be played only before essential staff, limited family and credentialed media following the recommendation from the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the league announced Wednesday evening.
Additionally, similar attendance restrictions will be placed on all athletic events on SEC campuses beginning March 12 and running through at least March 30.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement released from the conference, "We regret the inconvenience and disappointment this decision has caused our fans, especially those who have already traveled to Nashville for the tournament."