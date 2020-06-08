A major step on a possible path to college football comes today.
Formal plans to begin the regular season have not been announced, but SEC teams will start working toward that goal in earnest as voluntary strength and conditioning workouts begin.
SEC presidents voted on May 22 to allow those workouts on June 8 and most schools -- including Ole Miss and Mississippi State -- have spent the last week testing athletes for COVID-19 and other things and educating them on how to function in facilities reconfigured for social distancing.
Today's workouts are for returning players. Freshmen and newcomers will report at a later date.