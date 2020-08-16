The SEC has announced the times of its big announcement.
The Southeastern Conference media relations department distributed an email Sunday afternoon saying the complete revised 2020 football schedule will be released Monday night at 6 on the SEC Network.
Week 1 of the schedule will be revealed at 2 p.m. on the Paul Finebaum Show.
Late in July, the league said it would play a 10-game schedule against only conference opponents through the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s two more conference games than are normally played, and the league announced each team’s additional opponents on Aug. 7.
Tonight, the dates of games will be added.
The SEC joins the ACC and Big 12 as three of the Power Five conferences that will attempt to play a season during the fall.
All SEC play begins on Sept. 26.