OXFORD – The SEC has admitted it was wrong and has punished Lane Kiffin for pointing it out on social media.
The conference announced both moves in an email release Monday evening.
Ole Miss had just taken a 28-27 lead on a 5-yard run by Jerrion Ealy with 5 minutes, 43 seconds remaining. Auburn return man Shaun Shivers was unable to field the ensuing kickoff.
At issue was whether Shivers touched the football thereby making it live and eligible to be recovered by Ole Miss in the end zone for a touchdown.
The game was not stopped for a full-length review by game officials, and Auburn eventually won 35-27.
In its release the conference stated:
“The SEC has determined the replay official should have stopped the game for further review of the play. In the football officiating replay process every play is reviewed but, when appropriate, the game is stopped for further review.
“Because the play was not appropriately stopped for further review, the necessary slow-motion view of the play was not viewed by the replay official to determine if the ruling on the field should have been reversed.”
The league did not say that any internal punishment was administered.
“The SEC Office conducted a review of the play and appropriately communicated its findings to Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and other athletics department personnel per conference protocol,” the league further stated.
It’s the violation of protocol by his Saturday evening actions that will have Kiffin $25,000 lighter in the wallet.
Earlier this month Ole Miss was fined $100,000 for violation of SEC COVID-19 protocols regarding mask-wearing on the sidelines.
“Mr. Kiffin’s use of social media Saturday following the game to publicly criticize officiating is in violation of Conference Bylaws and Commissioner’s Regulations that govern Sportsmanship and communication with the Conference Office on officiating issues,” the conference said.
Most of Kiffin’s Twitter account had been deleted as of Monday evening.
The release did not address Kiffin’s comments on his Monday Zoom call with local media. In those comments he did not offer specifics on SEC officiating but did express frustration over his phone call with coordinator of football officials John McDaid in which McDaid explained his version of what happened with the botched call but apparently did not take questions from Kiffin.