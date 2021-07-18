Who is the league’s QB1?
In his breakout season Ole Miss’ Matt Corral led the nation in total offense and ranked third in passing yards per game.
Yet he was dwarfed in the quarterback conversation by Alabama’s Mac Jones and Florida’s Kyle Trask.
Is Corral, now a fourth-year junior, the easy choice as the league’s best quarterback in 2021? Or does Georgia’s JT Daniels deserve consideration?
Daniels only played in four games last year, but he averaged 307.8 passing yards a game. If you multiply Daniels’ production out over 12 games he finishes with 3,693 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Individual achievement aside, the bigger question may be can Daniels – who began his career at Southern Cal– get Georgia, 8-2 a year ago, past Alabama for the SEC championship?
Georgia gets a strong test early against Clemson in Charlotte on opening night.
Speaking of Alabama ...
Can the Crimson Tide repeat for the big trophy?
If so, it would be the Alabama’s fourth national championship in eight years and seventh in 15 seasons under Nick Saban.
Alabama seeks to rebuild an offense that loses three of the top five players in the Heisman Trophy balloting plus wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and three key offensive line starters.
Will the real LSU please stand up, please stand up?
After a dominant run to the national championship, some called the 2019 Tigers the best college team ever.
A dropoff was expected in 2020, but then the Tigers struggled to finish 5-5.
How much time does Ed Orgeron have to return LSU to a college-playoff level team?