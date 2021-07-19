The Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering is here. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of SEC Media Days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways.
Live updates from Parrish Alford, Michael Katz, Stefan Krajisnak and others:
You can watch first-year South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer's debut at media days here.
Highlights from Ed Orgeron...
First up, Ed gave an interesting answer when Michael asked him about Lane Kiffin. See the response here:
I asked LSU coach Ed Orgeron about @Lane_Kiffin, as the two worked together at USC. Orgeron was also the Ole Miss coach a long time ago. Orgeron said Kiffin did not reach out for advice when he was taking the job. Orgeron did, however, heap praise upon Kiffin. pic.twitter.com/2MS9LZUjOR— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 19, 2021
Orgeron said getting vaccinated is "a personal choice" for his players.
He called NIL "one of the biggest things to manage" going forward as the CEO of a major college football program.
When it comes to avoiding a loss to Mike Leach this season, he had this to say: "We have to stop his offense. We didn't stop it one time."
The legendary “Go Tigahs” is even better in person. pic.twitter.com/ErRVMBtcei— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 19, 2021
See Orgeron's entire time at the podium here.
Highlights from Dan Mullen...
I’ll definitely give some thoughts on the outfits we get from coaches, which you likely don’t care about.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 19, 2021
But Dan Mullen absolutely providing some drip with the Nike kicks.
Dan Mullen won't give a specific number on how many of his players have been vaccinated but says, "We're doing very well with that." Says his number if "pretty high."— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 19, 2021
Florida HC Dan Mullen was asked what his favorite Star Wars movie is, and he declined to answer. Very sad, to be honest— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 19, 2021
Asked Mullen about Jeffery Simmons (who he mentioned earlier) and about the things he took from his time at MSU too Florida.— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 19, 2021
Said overall what stands out to his most isn’t the wins and losses, rather the athletes he’s seen develop into the people they’ve become. https://t.co/GzTOFRcG8v
Watch Mullen's time at the mic in its entirety here.
Under way. pic.twitter.com/3FHptuyOnO— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 19, 2021
Here are highlights from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's time at the podium...
“43 percent of our football teams, six of 14, have reached 80 percent threshold in roster vaccinations. That number needs to grow and grow rapidly.”
As noted on Twitter by Stefan Krajisnik, Sankey said rescheduling games due to COVID isn't in the plans. There's discussion about removing roster minimums, but desire is to play season as scheduled with forfeiting as an option on the table.
“Vaccines are an important and incredible support of science, not a political football.”
“We have no head coaches from under-represented groups. It’s a reality that has changed before that must change again.”
Sankey's opening thoughts centered around the changing landscape of college athletics, with racial justice among the topics he mentioned. He noted the role athletes played in getting Mississippi's flag changed last year.
“We are in the most transformative time in the history of college sports … We have to understand the connection, the nuances and the implications and the unimagined outcomes associated with decisions."
See his full remarks here.
Wow.
The SEC estimates between 750 and 800 credentials issued for #SECMediaDays and says it did not experience decreased interest in covering the event.— Parrish Alford (@parrishalford) July 19, 2021
First impressions of seeing the big, bad SEC up close for Michael and Stefan.
[meaning more intensifies] pic.twitter.com/7ZPhkCBvp5— Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) July 19, 2021
Good morning. pic.twitter.com/nqNKAYL9rn— Stefan Krajisnik (@skrajisnik3) July 19, 2021
