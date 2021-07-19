The Southeastern Conference's annual media gathering is here. The Daily Journal is committed to bringing you daily coverage of SEC Media Days this week, and you'll be able to follow along in a variety of ways.
We'll post live updates from Parrish Alford, Michael Katz, Stefan Krajisnik and others here throughout the day.
Another note you may have missed, we've added to our college sports team! With Parrish Alford's elevation to college sports editor and columnist, we've hired Michael Katz to cover Ole Miss and Stefan Krajisnik to cover Mississippi State.
Executive editor Sam Hall details the reasoning behind those changes here.
And you can listen to the most recent episode of Justify Your Existence to learn more about Katz and Krajisnik:
You can also find JYE on Apple Podcasts, djournal.com/podcasts or wherever you listen to podcasts.