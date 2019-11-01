HORN LAKE • Tupelo gave itself a chance to win the Division 1-6A championship with a massive second-half defensive adjustment on Friday night.
Tupelo beat Horn Lake, 28-20, to set up a big showdown with Oxford next Friday at Golden Wave Field.
Tupelo led 21-20 at halftime, but the defense held Horn Lake to only 68 yards in the second half and no touchdowns.
Horn Lake had 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns in the first half.
“If you’ve ever been around this staff, you know they’ve done tremendous jobs at halftime adjustments,” Tupelo coach Trent Hammond said. “I have great assistants here and they came up with a plan to take something out that they wanted to do.
“We changed our defensive front and went away from our traditional 3-4 and inserted a 1955 style 5-3 and changed some shades. It worked really well for us.”
On offense, Tupelo (7-3, 5-1) had plenty of success in the passing game. Quarterback Jake Weir finished with 279 passing yards and three touchdowns, one each to Trip Wilson, Jaycob Horn and Ryan Hampton.
Hampton’s put Tupelo up 28-20 with just under 10 minutes left in the game.
“We knew their front four was really good, and those guys were some dogs up there,” Weir said. “But we have some dogs at wide receiver so we just threw it up and let them make plays.”
If Tupelo beats Oxford by 11 points, it will be the division champion. If Tupelo wins by less than 11 or Oxford wins, Tupelo will be the three seed.
“We’ll have a chance to play for it,” Hammond said. “We have a heckuva lot of work ahead of us but right now we are going to enjoy this one and watch a bunch of guys who play with everything they got.”
Extra points
Turning Point: Hampton caught a 12-yard touchdown pass with 9:49 left in the fourth quarter to put Tupelo up 28-20.
Point Man: Weir finished 18 of 26 for 279 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
Talking Point: “He’s a hard fighter. He gets in there and battles and he played really, really well. You can’t speak well enough about the way he played on both sides of the ball,” Hammond said of Ryan Hampton.
Notes
• Hampton caught his first touchdown pass since Week 2.
• Tupelo only rushed for 85 yards.