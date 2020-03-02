JACKSON – Jonathan Ashley would just as soon throw away the stat sheet, but he’ll take the win.
His Ingomar Falcons overcame 34 turnovers Monday and rallied past Shaw for a 64-56 win in the MHSAA Class 1A state tournament semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Ingomar (35-2), the Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked team, will face Baldwyn (18-12) at 3 p.m. Thursday at Ole Miss.
The Falcons were helpless against Shaw’s relentless press in the first half, committing 14 turnovers in the first quarter alone.
But their fortunes turned midway through the third quarter. Ingomar trailed 34-23 at the 3:50 mark, but Hunter Bynum’s 3-pointer at the buzzer made it a 38-35 game.
Nathan Weeden’s 3-pointer tied the game at 38-38 early in the fourth. He then made a steal, leading to two Bynum free throws for the Falcons’ first lead of the game.
“I thought we got more aggressive. When they were pressing us like that, we had to make them pay on the back end,” Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said.
Shaw (23-10) had turnover troubles as well, committing 24 for the game. The Hawks shot 37.9% from the field in the second half, compared to 47.6% in the first.
“We just locked up on defense, and credit coach from the beginning of the season to now getting us back in shape,” said forward Zach Shugars. “They got tired before we did, so we just did what we do.”
The 6-foot-2 Shugars scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Between him, Nyhiem Jones (6-4), Tyson Smithey (6-3) and Clayton Stanford (6-2), Ingomar had a big size advantage.
The Falcons out-rebounded Shaw 35-24, plus they got to the free throw line early and often. Ingomar was 28 of 36 from the line, Shaw 7 of 16.
Stanford had 13 points for Ingomar, while Weeden had seven steals.
Ingomar was up 48-44 when Shaw was assessed a technical foul for having too many players on the floor. The Hawks were then called for an intentional foul, and it was suddenly a 52-44 game with 2:35 left.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: Ingomar went on a 17-0 run in the second half to take a 45-38 lead.
Point Maker: Shugars made 15 of 17 free throws.
Talking Point: “Shugars is that guy. He’s just been a dog since he was in eighth grade. … He works that hard at it, and that doesn’t surprise me.” – Ashley