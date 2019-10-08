Nine area slow-pitch softball teams take the field tonight in the second round of the MHSAA playoffs.
In Class I, three series are between area teams with Amory hosting Vardaman at 5 p.m., Nettleton hosting Hamilton at 5:30 p.m., and Houston hosting Smithville at 5 p.m.
East Webster will travel to Humphreys County starting at 1:30 p.m. All matchups are set to be completed in one day and are best-of-three series.
In Class II, Tupelo travels to Columbus at 4:30 p.m. while South Pontotoc, the defending Class II state champs, travel to Choctaw Central. The Lady Cougars did not play in the first round because their opponent, Holmes Central, chose to forfeit.
South Pontotoc and Choctaw Central will be a rematch of the fast-pitch state championship from this past May. South Pontotoc won the series and championship, 2-1.