STARKVILLE • Olive Branch didn’t put the ball in the air much, but when it did Starkville was right there to grab it.
The Yellowjackets intercepted three of the Conquistadors’ six pass attempts on Friday en route to a 20-3 victory that sends Starkville to the Class 6A North championship game.
Justice Robinson, Khiry Gee and Ashton Wilson were responsible for the Yellowjackets’ interceptions with Robinson returning his 63 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.
“That’s what they do, they’re playmakers,” said Starkville coach Chris Jones. “We told them there wasn’t going to be many opportunities but when you get a chance, make a big play. It’s a big-time game and you’ve got to make big-time plays and I thought we did that across the board.”
Keyshawn Lawrence also recovered a fumble for Starkville’s fourth takeaway to go along with 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Tyrese Hopkins led the Yellow Jackets with 14 tackles followed by Jaylan Ware with 11 stops.
Starkville (12-2) finished with 183 yards of offense – 138 of which came through the air. Olive Branch (9-5) totaled 100 yards but only completed one pass for a 1-yard gain.
Starkville will travel to Oxford on Friday for the right to play for a state championship.
Extra points
Turning point: Robinson picked off Olive Branch’s Eli Ashley and raced 63 yards up the left sideline for a score that put Starkville ahead 13-3.
Point man: Yellowjacket quarterback Luke Altmyer completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards. Altmyer tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Rufus Harvey and a 28-yarder to Tae Lucious.
Talking point: “I think we’re starting to peak at the right time. That defense was light’s out.” – Starkville coach Chris Jones
Notes
- Harvey now has 70 catches for 1,012 yards and 15 TDs this season.
- Gary Banks II of Olive Branch rushed 20 times for 113 yards.
- Olive Branch three-star DE/OLB Jevon Banks, a Mississippi State commitment, had three tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one pass deflection and one quarterback hurry.