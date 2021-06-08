The NCAA has announced times and television for this weekend’s baseball super regionals.
The format is a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the College World Series in Omaha.
The Starkville Super Regional matching Mississippi State and Notre Dame will be played Saturday, Sunday and if necessary Monday.
Game times will be Saturday at 1 (ESPN), Sunday at 5 (ESPN2 or ESPNU) and if necessary Monday at 6 (ESPN2 or ESPNU).
The Tucson Super Regional featuring Ole Miss and Arizona will be played Friday, Saturday and if necessary Sunday.
Start times Friday at 8 (ESPNU), Saturday at 9 (ESPN2) and if necessary Sunday at 8 (ESPN2 or ESPNU).