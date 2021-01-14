SMITHVILLE – An explosive third quarter carried Smithville to a blowout win in its Division 2-1A opener Thursday night.
Jacob Morris scored 20 points to lead a hot shooting effort in the Seminoles’ 81-56 victory against Wheeler. Smithville (10-2) shot 26 of 47 from the field, including 12 of 14 in the third quarter.
A 28-22 halftime lead became a 56-30 lead entering the final period.
“I challenged them, ‘They’re trying to take Khirei out of the game, but we have plenty of players who are capable of scoring,’” Smithville coach D.J. Burress said.
That’s Khirei Standifer, the team’s leading scorer on the season. He had just two points on one shot attempt at halftime against Wheeler’s box-and-one defense.
He scored his first bucket at the 6:40 mark of the third quarter, a 3-pointer that set off a 25-2 run. The Noles had seven layups in the period as the Eagles (6-10) caught the turnover bug.
“Third quarter they upped their intensity and pressure,” Wheeler coach Mitch Howell said. “My young guards, they couldn’t handle the pressure there, and they turned it over. And things just started snowballing from there.”
Smithville started the game hot, rolling to a 12-0 lead, but Wheeler drew within 12-9 early in the second quarter. The Eagles never could quite catch up, though.
Morris, a senior guard, struggled early with his outside shot but scored eight points in the third quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers.
“Jacob is a knock-down shooter. Shooters gotta shoot, and that’s what I’ve got to tell him,” Burress said.
Standifer finished with 16 points, while teammate Blake Williams had 15 points and five steals.
Wheeler was led by Cayden Howell’s 13 points.
(G) Wheeler 47, Smithville 37: Jayden Lowery scored 20 points to lead the Lady Eagles. Orlandria Smith scored 23 for Smithville.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: It was a 30-24 game when Smithville scored 10 unanswered points.
Point Maker: Morris shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range.
Talking Point: “Coach told us to step up more on defense, and we did. We had to get more rebounds, more steals, push the pace more.” – Morris