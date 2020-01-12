Ingrid Osmundson has gone from the softball field of Baldwyn’s Latimer Park to the hallowed 100-yard football lawn of LSU’s famed Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Osmundson, 21, a first-semester senior, works in her dream job as a student recruiter in LSU’s football operations and recruiting department.
The former outfielder on Baldwyn High School’s 2013 slow-pitch softball state championship team has helped recruit one of the Bayou Bengals playing Monday night in the Superdome against Clemson for college football’s national championship.
“It’s been the best season ever,” Osmundson said. “The (recruiting) office and everyone has been over the moon, just happy, excited. There’s something special about working for LSU football.
“Our boss has told us that this (season) would not be possible without us. We have made an impact.”
The environmental management systems major, who plans to attend law school after graduation, grew up an LSU fan in the heart of Ole Miss and Mississippi State country. Her grandfather and relatives are from Louisiana, she said, explaining her love of Tigers football.
“I’ve always wanted to work for LSU football, even when I was younger,” she said. “More than 100 students applied for five openings in the recruiting department. It happened to work out for me.”
She is part of a recruiting team that sends hand-written cards and letters to recruits.
“We do write to the recruits. It’s very personal, not just something you would print off the internet to welcome them to LSU,” Osmundson said. “We also help when recruits come to campus for their official visits. We show them around, make them feel welcome.”
She knows LSU head coach Ed Orgeron appreciates the job they do.
“My first day on the job, he was the first person I saw,” she said. “He was so nice and friendly. He has this presence about him, he’s very welcoming. He makes you feel like you’ve known him your whole life.
“He can be very intimidating, of course, because he’s Coach O,” she added, then smiled.
Osmundson said she will watch the game on TV with friends. Reduced-priced tickets to the game for students were $500.
She doesn’t personally know Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, but sees him frequently walking to class.
“I’d like to talk with him, but I do smile at him. He’s way taller than he looks,” she said. “He’s been the man.”
Her prediction for the game is an obvious one: “LSU all the way!”