TUPELO – Mallory Peters made sure Tupelo celebrated senior night in style.
The senior setter made some savvy plays to lead the Lady Wave, ranked No. 1 by the Daily Journal, to a 3-0 win (25-16, 25-21, 25-18) over Alcorn Central on Tuesday night.
Peters recorded eight kills, but they weren’t power shots. She found a hole in Alcorn Central’s defense and exploited it, tapping the ball over for points on several occasions.
She had five such dump shots in the final set.
“Super savvy, very clutch,” Tupelo coach Laurie Bishop said. “Seems like when we really need a little bit of momentum, she’ll drop one over. That was really working for her tonight.”
Alcorn Central (12-6) led Tupelo (13-2) by a 13-11 score in the third set, and it was 14-14 when Maggie Griggs served up an ace for the Lady Wave. Peters followed that with a kill, and she had two more down the stretch as Tupelo pulled away.
“They left that middle section open, and they didn’t adjust, and I just saw it every time,” said Peters, who also had 35 assists. “I took advantage and pushed them to move to open up my hitters.”
Griggs, another senior, led Tupelo with nine kills. She had four of those in the first set, the last one giving Tupelo a 19-12 lead.
The Lady Bears hung tight in the second set but ultimately couldn’t match Tupelo at the net. Annabelle Rios had a kill to make it 18-17, and then Griggs had a pair of kills for a 21-19 edge. Senior
Alissa Hawes closed out the set with one of her six kills.
The Wave totaled 40 kills while Alcorn Central had 30, led by Mia Griffin’s nine.
“We hung in there, but good teams win in the end,” Alcorn Central coach Eric Lancaster said. “We didn’t execute when we could’ve, we made mistakes when we shouldn’t have, and Tupelo found ways to score and get stops on us.”
Amelia Lancaster had 27 assists for Alcorn Central.