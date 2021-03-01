JACKSON • Three area schools will be fully represented when the MHSAA basketball state semifinals tip off today at the Mississippi Coliseum.
Biggersville, Ingomar and Pontotoc will have both their boys and girls teams in action. The Itawamba AHS boys will also be in action, giving the area seven teams on the first day of the semis.
Classes 1A and 4A play today, with eight games on tap. Biggersville’s girls will be the first to hit the court when they face West Lowndes at 9 a.m. in a Class 1A contest. That’s followed by Ingomar’s girls against Simmons at 10:30.
The Biggersville and Ingomar boys teams will follow. Pontotoc’s girls and boys will be part of today’s 4A session.
Ingomar’s boys are the reigning 1A state champs. The Falcons (28-5), ranked No. 3 by the Daily Journal, square off against McEvans – formerly Shaw. McEvans is averaging 74.7 points per game in the playoffs, while Ingomar has allowed 47.7.
Three teams will play Tuesday, all in 2A: New Site’s girls, Calhoun City’s girls – the reigning champs – and Calhoun City’s boys.
Four more teams play Wednesday. Belmont and Kossuth will each play in the 3A semis, meaning a rematch of the 2019 title game is possible come Saturday. Booneville’s boys and Starkville’s boys – the two-time defending 6A champs – will also play.
The championship rounds are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Jackson.
Best of today’s lineup
Class 1A: Ingomar’s girls (21-9) are on a roll but meet an equally hot team in Simmons (19-3), which has won 14 of its last 15 games.
Class 4A: Pontotoc’s girls (29-4), the Journal’s No. 1 team, take on a Moss Point squad that is 20-12 and has a 5-7 record in games decided by five points or less. The Lady Tigers are allowing just 29.3 points per game, while Pontotoc averages 63.5.
Class 4A: A regular visitor to Jackson, Raymond (21-5) saw it’s streak of three-straight championships snapped last year. Itawamba AHS (22-5), meanwhile, is here for the first time since 1988.