Mississippi State sent seven players to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana last week to showcase their talents for all 32 teams ahead of the draft in April.
The Bulldogs will also hold an on-campus pro day in Starkville, although a date has not yet been announced.
Here are the results of how MSU's players did at the NFL Combine:
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Arms
|Hands
|40 time
|Bench
|Vertical
|Broad
|3-Cone
|20 yd. Shuttle
|Grade
|Brian Cole II
|S
|6-2
|213
|31 3/8
|10
|4.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5.50
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|6-2
|188
|30 5/8
|9
|4.64
|-
|34.5
|-
|-
|-
|6.37
|Willie Gay Jr.
|LB
|6-1
|243
|32 5/8
|10 ½
|4.46
|21
|39.5
|136
|7.08
|4.3
|5.58
|Stephen Guidry
|WR
|6-3
|201
|32 ¾
|9 1/8
|4.47
|-
|34
|125
|7.31
|4.46
|5.55
|Tyre Phillips
|OL
|6-5
|331
|35 1/8
|10 3/8
|5.37
|22
|25
|93
|8.17
|5.11
|6.36
|Chauncey Rivers
|DL
|6-2
|262
|32 7/8
|9 ¾
|4.97
|20
|30.5
|106
|7.33
|4.7
|5.90
|Darryl Williams
|OL
|6-2
|304
|32 1/8
|9 ¾
|5.23
|23
|25.5
|102
|7.88
|4.76
|5.90