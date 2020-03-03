willie gay combine

Starkville native Willie Gay Jr. posted the best broad jump among linebackers and was second in the 40-yard dash and vertical jump. 

 AP Photo | Charlie Neibergall

Mississippi State sent seven players to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana last week to showcase their talents for all 32 teams ahead of the draft in April. 

The Bulldogs will also hold an on-campus pro day in Starkville, although a date has not yet been announced. 

Here are the results of how MSU's players did at the NFL Combine: 

NamePositionHeightWeightArmsHands40 timeBenchVerticalBroad3-Cone20 yd. ShuttleGrade
Brian Cole IIS6-221331 3/8104.52-----5.50
Cameron DantzlerCB6-218830 5/894.64-34.5---6.37
Willie Gay Jr.LB6-124332 5/810 ½4.462139.51367.084.35.58
Stephen GuidryWR6-320132 ¾9 1/84.47-341257.314.465.55
Tyre PhillipsOL6-533135 1/810 3/85.372225938.175.116.36
Chauncey RiversDL6-226232 7/89 ¾4.972030.51067.334.75.90
Darryl WilliamsOL6-230432 1/89 ¾5.232325.51027.884.765.90

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus