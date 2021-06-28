Mississippi State starting pitcher Christian MacLeod didn’t make it out of the first inning, and now the Bulldogs are on the brink of elimination.
MacLeod, the freshman left-hander, allowed six earned runs and was pulled after pitching just 2/3 of the first inning. No. 4 seed Vanderbilt went on to beat No. 7 MSU, 8-2, in Game 1 of the College World Series championship series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha.
Vanderbilt (49-16) leads the best-of-three series, 1-0. Game 2 will be today at 6 p.m. on ESPN.
MSU’s Houston Harding (7-2, 3.10 ERA) will likely start.
“Tough first inning,” head coach Chris Lemonis said. “We just couldn’t get out of it and we gave them too many freebies there in the first. Tip your hat to a good team. They took advantage of it and when you give Jack Leiter seven runs in the first, a great pitcher as he is, just took it and ran with it.”
Mississippi State (48-18) gave MacLeod a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when third baseman Kamren James hit a solo home run to left field off Vanderbilt starter Jack Leiter (11-4).
But MacLeod, who has struggled in each of his five postseason appearances this year, continued to struggle with his command. MacLeod walked Vandy leadoff hitter Enrique Bradfield Jr. and it went downhill from there.
He walked two batters and hit two batters to allow Vandy to tie the game, 1-1, before giving up his first hit to C.J. Rodriguez, a two-run single that put the Commodores up 3-1. A Isaiah Thomas double put Vanderbilt up 4-1 and MaLeod was pulled.
Chase Patrick came in to relieve and gave up a three-run homer to Jayson Gonzalez that put Vandy up, 7-1, in the first.
“It’s real frustrating,” Lemonis said. “I just told our team, ‘You can’t give it to them. Make them earn it.’ It’s really frustrating to come in here and play one way all year long then not command the strike zone and pitch aggressively. It’s frustrating.”
MacLeod gave up six earned runs on two hits, two walks and two hit batters. In his two College World Series appearances, he went 2 innings and gave up 10 earned runs.
Mississippi State’s bullpen, much like it has all year, allowed the Bulldogs to stay in the game, but MSU couldn’t scratch much across Leiter.
The bullpen combination of Cade Smith, Brandon Smith, KC Hunt and Jackson Fristoe combined to allow only one run on two hits in seven innings of work, but Leiter and Vanderbilt closer Nick Maldonado held the MSU bats at bay.
“Our bullpen did a good job of coming in and throwing strikes and extending the game for us,” Lemonis said.
Mississippi State only mustered three hits against Leiter in six innings of work, while Maldonado took over in the seventh inning and allowed only two singles in three innings.
After James’ solo home run in the first, the only other MSU run came in the fourth inning. Tanner Allen led the inning off with a double to right field, and Logan Tanner sent a RBI single into left field to score him.