TUPELO – Not even the rain could put out the fire stemming from the Columbia bats.
The Post 19 lineup out of Tennessee shook off a near hour-long rain delay to put up a seven-spot in the first inning, leading it to a 9-2 win over Lightning Baseball to cap off pool play in the King City Classic on Saturday.
Columbia loaded the bases with no outs after a young Lightning squad issued two walks and committed an error to start. Post 19 then strung together four-consecutive at bats that resulted in an RBI. Peyton Graves added a two-out, two-run single, and Brantley Whitwell followed with a RBI double for the 7-0 lead.
“We got a couple walks early, but we’ve struggled to get guys in when we get them on early, so it was nice to see us get four hits after the walks to kind of break the game open,” said Columbia head coach Scott Beasley.
The wet conditions were a bother for Columbia starter William Blackwell, who entered the game with just two walks on the summer and gave up four walks and two hit batters as he struggled to find a grip.
“My hand was all wet and I just tried to do what I could do to control it,” Blackwell said.
Even with the command issues, the lefty allowed just two runs on two hits in 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win.
Lightning, a non-American Legion team based out of Lafayette County, has a roster full of younger players, most of which spend the spring as Commodores at Lafayette High School.
With his team down 8-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Radley Hill delivered an RBI double, and later, Seth Ross grounded into a fielder’s choice for another run.
Everett Thompson took the loss for Lightning, allowing seven runs on five hits, three walks, and three strikeouts.
Both teams will compete in the consolation bracket on Sunday.
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Four hits, two walks, one hit-by-pitch and an error led to seven Columbia runs in the first inning.
Big Stat: Columbia outhit the Lightning 9-3 over the six innings.
Coach Speak: “We hung zeros up for the most part after the first inning, but we can’t go back and change that.” – Lightning coach Lance Newman