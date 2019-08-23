Popular on the table as well as the field, the mourning dove makes for a very challenging target. Countless hunters who come to appreciate all facets of the outdoors, and who become passionate in their pursuit of other game, get their start on a warm fall day at the edge of a cutover grain field.
Often, the basic, casual, social nature of a typical dove shoot can lead hunters to make shooting well and bagging doves more challenging than necessary. Before taking the field this fall, a run through this mental checklist of a dove shoot’s handiest skills can serve well.
Set up your shot
All of us have some shots we shoot especially well. One shooter may prefer shots at doves flying straight on, some prefer a left-to-right cross while others do best with the opposite. Any dove shoot will likely feature a combination but, due to the birds’ flight patterns at each field, most stands produce more of one type of shot than any other.
If you’ll take note of how the doves fly on any given field and then position yourself to meet the presentation you shoot best, you’re that much ahead of the game.
Patience pays off
Every dove hunter is aware their gun has a limited effective range, but they may not realize their behavior is limiting the number of opportunities they’re getting within it. Some hunters will see doves coming in their direction and stand up, fidget around and mount their guns well in advance of necessity. The doves may still come in but flare at 40 yards instead of 30 or 20, clearly reacting to the shooter who moved too soon.
Practice sitting stock still, then calmly moving the gun up, mounting, swinging and shooting all in one smooth motion. When you decrease the distance at which the birds react, you increase your own odds proportionally.
Don’t forget to hide
It’s common to see outdoorsmen who hunt doves wearing a camo T-shirt above their faded blue jeans or some other non-naturally-colored gear. If the doves happen to be flying fast and furious on the days they’re shooting, these semi-hidden hunters may make a few key shots, but adding full camouflage and paying attention to detail will make everything work better. On days when the action is slow and the waits are long, full camo can be a must.
Additionally, a makeshift blind to cover small movements can be a big help. It’s not necessary to construct anything elaborate but, by backing up in the weeds about three or four feet and keeping your face down as much as possible, more makeable opportunities will result.
Choose your best gun
Dove shoots often double as reunions with friends, and the shotgun you carry should be one of your best buddies of all.
Though the 20-gauge may be the most popular shotgun in the dove field, it’s certainly not the only variety. Like a smoothbore family reunion, a dove shoot may well feature as many different gauges and loads as there are hunters present to use them. Within reason, almost any shotgun can be fed a satisfactory load for dove shooting. The best gun here is the one each individual shooter uses best. Comfort and familiarity outweigh almost every other concern.
Don’t give up
Some of the best dove hunts occur later in the season. Doves are migratory birds, and it’s not uncommon for the first few shoots of the year to involve local birds that have not yet migrated. However, as the season progresses, you’ll discover large groups of adult birds arriving in your area for winter. You can have some excellent dove shoots later in the year if you keep your field prepared and don’t give up on the hunt.
Practice as well as hunt
As hunting season continues and the doves fly faster and higher, opportunities for easier shots are reduced. Skeet shooting is not only fun, it’s great practice and exercise. While skeet don’t fly exactly like doves, the fundamentals are so similar to dove hunting that nothing else comes close.
Safety is no accident
Shots often come unexpectedly. When you go to the field, be aware of everyone’s location before the hunt begins. You don’t want to be set up too close to someone else, and you want to be conscious of your shots every time. Avoid shooting at low birds for everyone else sake, and don’t let excitement override common sense.